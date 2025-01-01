Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Experience the perfect blend of utility, reliability, and luxury with this 2013 Honda Ridgeline Touring. This top-of-the-line model is ideal for work, travel, or adventure.</p><h3><strong>Key Features:</strong></h3><ul><li><strong>Powerful Performance</strong>: Equipped with a 3.5L V6 engine delivering 250 horsepower, paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive</strong>: Ready for all terrains and weather conditions.</li><li><strong>Innovative Design</strong>: Features a dual-action tailgate and the iconic in-bed trunk for unmatched cargo versatility.</li><li><strong>Premium Interior</strong>: Leather seats, a sunroof, and dual-zone climate control offer maximum comfort.</li><li><strong>Entertainment & Connectivity</strong>: Includes a satellite-linked navigation system, a premium audio system, and Bluetooth connectivity.</li><li><strong>Safety Features</strong>: Rearview camera, anti-lock braking system, and front/side airbags for peace of mind.</li></ul><p> </p><p> </p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2013 Honda Ridgeline

142,028 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Honda Ridgeline

4WD Crew Cab Touring

Watch This Vehicle
12134691

2013 Honda Ridgeline

4WD Crew Cab Touring

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1738096551
  2. 1738096557
  3. 1738096563
  4. 1738096569
  5. 1738096575
  6. 1738096580
  7. 1738096586
  8. 1738096592
  9. 1738096597
  10. 1738096603
  11. 1738096608
  12. 1738096613
  13. 1738096618
  14. 1738096624
  15. 1738096629
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,028KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FPYK1F54DB503101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,028 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of utility, reliability, and luxury with this 2013 Honda Ridgeline Touring. This top-of-the-line model is ideal for work, travel, or adventure.

Key Features:
  • Powerful Performance: Equipped with a 3.5L V6 engine delivering 250 horsepower, paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission.
  • All-Wheel Drive: Ready for all terrains and weather conditions.
  • Innovative Design: Features a dual-action tailgate and the iconic in-bed trunk for unmatched cargo versatility.
  • Premium Interior: Leather seats, a sunroof, and dual-zone climate control offer maximum comfort.
  • Entertainment & Connectivity: Includes a satellite-linked navigation system, a premium audio system, and Bluetooth connectivity.
  • Safety Features: Rearview camera, anti-lock braking system, and front/side airbags for peace of mind.

 

 

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

Used 2013 Honda Ridgeline 4WD Crew Cab Touring for sale in Oakville, ON
2013 Honda Ridgeline 4WD Crew Cab Touring 142,028 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic EX for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Honda Civic EX 114,600 KM $13,490 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Subaru WRX w/Sport-tech Pkg for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Subaru WRX w/Sport-tech Pkg 139,000 KM $14,990 + tax & lic

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Ridgeline