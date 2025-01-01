$18,990+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Ridgeline
4WD Crew Cab Touring
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,028 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of utility, reliability, and luxury with this 2013 Honda Ridgeline Touring. This top-of-the-line model is ideal for work, travel, or adventure.Key Features:
- Powerful Performance: Equipped with a 3.5L V6 engine delivering 250 horsepower, paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission.
- All-Wheel Drive: Ready for all terrains and weather conditions.
- Innovative Design: Features a dual-action tailgate and the iconic in-bed trunk for unmatched cargo versatility.
- Premium Interior: Leather seats, a sunroof, and dual-zone climate control offer maximum comfort.
- Entertainment & Connectivity: Includes a satellite-linked navigation system, a premium audio system, and Bluetooth connectivity.
- Safety Features: Rearview camera, anti-lock braking system, and front/side airbags for peace of mind.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
