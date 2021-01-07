Menu
2013 Hyundai Accent

79,690 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

5dr HB Auto GL LOW KM NO ACCIDENT NEW F TIRES+ BRA

2013 Hyundai Accent

5dr HB Auto GL LOW KM NO ACCIDENT NEW F TIRES+ BRA

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

79,690KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6479143
  • Stock #: 2737
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE1DU112280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,690 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO 5DR HATCH BACK LOW KM ONLY 79690 CAR FAX VERIFIED NO ACCIDENT SAFETY CERTIFIED, LOADED ICE COLD  A/C POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS  POWER MIRRORS HEATED SEATS,ALLOY RIMS

NEW FRONT TIRES+ NEW ALL BRAKES( INSTALED THE DAY OF LISITNG)

SAFETY CERITFED AT NO EXTRA COST

NICE COMBINATION OF WHITE EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST 

CAR FAX VERIFIED NO ACCIDENT LOW KM

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=GAUiq7DZXtgnhr5kFM1neOkUAwKTE9Tn

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339) 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

Financing available some conditions apply

SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE

EXTENDED Warranty available up to 5 years some conditions apply

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

