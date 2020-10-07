Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

93,495 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Rosa Auto Sales

905-337-9339

Auto new brakes GL LOW KM NO ACCIDENT ONE OWNER SA

Location

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

93,495KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6105759
  • Stock #: 2568
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE7DH345191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,495 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto 4DR Sedan LOW KM ONLY 93495 KM  NO ACCIDENT LOCAL ONTARIO 1 OWNER,NEW FRONT TIRES+ 4 NEW BRAKES, ALL INSTALED THE DAY OF LISTING

 HEATED FRONT SEATS, FOLDING SPLIT REAR SEATS, LOADED WITH BLUE TOOTH POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, KEYLESS,   CRUISE CONTROL  AUX AND USB

COMES FULLY SAFETY CERTIFERD

NICE COMBINATION OF BLUE EXTEROR ON GREY INTERIOR

CAR FAX VERIFED LOW KM NO ACCIDENT ONE OWNER LOACL ONTARIO

PLEASE CALL US AT 

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339) 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

EXTENDED Warranty available up to 5 years some conditions apply******

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

