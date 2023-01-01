Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

51,280 KM

Details Description Features

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

5dr HB Auto GL LOW KM NEW BRAKES B-TOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

5dr HB Auto GL LOW KM NEW BRAKES B-TOOTH

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1696022938
  2. 1696022938
  3. 1696022938
  4. 1696022938
  5. 1696022938
  6. 1696022938
  7. 1696022938
  8. 1696022938
  9. 1696022938
  10. 1696022938
  11. 1696022938
  12. 1696022938
  13. 1696022938
  14. 1696022938
  15. 1696022938
  16. 1696022938
  17. 1696022938
  18. 1696022938
  19. 1696022938
  20. 1696022937
  21. 1696022938
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
51,280KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10487364
  • Stock #: 3475
  • VIN: KMHD25LE2DU087295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3475
  • Mileage 51,280 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO,5DR HATCH BACK , LOW KM ONLY 51280 KM, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS,A/C,KEYLESS, ALLOY, BLUE TOOTH, HEATED SEATS

ALL NEW BRAKES( PADS+ ROTORS) INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING

 

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

 

ADD $499+ 13%TAX  FOR SAFETY CERTIFIED

VERIFIED LOW KM WITH GREAT SERVICE RECORD

car fax SHOWS available

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=axANUJbBwDFVEkkdTIgnRz0wJLEiKh2Z

 

USE THE LINK OF CARFAX

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE ON L6L5B2,

 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2021 Chevrolet Malib...
 110,213 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento LX ...
 122,063 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Cruze...
 81,962 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory