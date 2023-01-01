$12,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT
5dr HB Auto GL LOW KM NEW BRAKES B-TOOTH
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,500
- Listing ID: 10487364
- Stock #: 3475
- VIN: KMHD25LE2DU087295
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,280 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO,5DR HATCH BACK , LOW KM ONLY 51280 KM, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS,A/C,KEYLESS, ALLOY, BLUE TOOTH, HEATED SEATS
ALL NEW BRAKES( PADS+ ROTORS) INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
ADD $499+ 13%TAX FOR SAFETY CERTIFIED
VERIFIED LOW KM WITH GREAT SERVICE RECORD
car fax SHOWS available
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=axANUJbBwDFVEkkdTIgnRz0wJLEiKh2Z
USE THE LINK OF CARFAX
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
