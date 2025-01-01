$8,990+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT
SE
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$8,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour b
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical hatchback that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT SE, available now at Twin Oaks Auto. This sleek white beauty boasts a spacious interior with comfortable leather seats and a sunroof for those sunny days. With its peppy 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Elantra GT is perfect for zipping around town or hitting the open road. Equipped with a range of convenient features like heated seats and mirrors, this car will keep you comfortable in all weather conditions.
This well-maintained Elantra GT has only 127,200km on the odometer, demonstrating its reliability and durability. You'll appreciate the peace of mind knowing this vehicle is equipped with a comprehensive safety suite including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and traction control. And for added convenience, this Elantra GT comes with features like keyless entry, power windows, and cruise control.
Here are five features that make this Elantra GT stand out:
- Leather Seats: Enjoy premium comfort and style with luxurious leather seating.
- Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy a brighter, more airy driving experience.
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with heated front seats.
- Power Features: Convenience is key with power windows, locks, and mirrors.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected and hands-free with Bluetooth connectivity for your phone and music.
Visit Twin Oaks Auto today to see this exceptional 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT SE for yourself.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
