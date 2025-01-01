Menu
<p>Looking for a stylish and practical hatchback that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT SE, available now at Twin Oaks Auto. This sleek white beauty boasts a spacious interior with comfortable leather seats and a sunroof for those sunny days. With its peppy 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Elantra GT is perfect for zipping around town or hitting the open road. Equipped with a range of convenient features like heated seats and mirrors, this car will keep you comfortable in all weather conditions.</p><p>This well-maintained Elantra GT has only 127,200km on the odometer, demonstrating its reliability and durability. Youll appreciate the peace of mind knowing this vehicle is equipped with a comprehensive safety suite including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and traction control. And for added convenience, this Elantra GT comes with features like keyless entry, power windows, and cruise control.</p><p><strong>Here are five features that make this Elantra GT stand out:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Enjoy premium comfort and style with luxurious leather seating.</li><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in and enjoy a brighter, more airy driving experience.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with heated front seats.</li><li><strong>Power Features:</strong> Convenience is key with power windows, locks, and mirrors.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Stay connected and hands-free with Bluetooth connectivity for your phone and music.</li></ul><p>Visit Twin Oaks Auto today to see this exceptional 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT SE for yourself.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p><p><em> </em></p>

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

128,000 KM

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD35LEXDU154884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour b
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
