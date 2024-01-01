Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #3e4153; color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $8890 PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.** PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 1130 AM TO 6PM SATURDAY 11 AM TO 2PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM FOR THE CARFAX SEE LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=3TQCUJSt4iGv8uJBm62NGJ39ooxCf5iA</span></p>

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

136,266 KM

Details Description Features

$8,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

Location

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

  1. 1724961092
  2. 1724961092
  3. 1724961074
  4. 1724961084
  5. 1724961071
  6. 1724961069
  7. 1724961076
  8. 1724961075
  9. 1724961083
  10. 1724961083
  11. 1724961111
  12. 1724961111
  13. 1724961112
  14. 1724961112
  15. 1724961112
  16. 1724961078
  17. 1724961111
  18. 1724961111
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,890

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,266KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZT3LB8DG117628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,266 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $8890 PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.** PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 1130 AM TO 6PM SATURDAY 11 AM TO 2PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM FOR THE CARFAX SEE LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=3TQCUJSt4iGv8uJBm62NGJ39ooxCf5iA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Luxury AWD|BACKUP|LEATHER for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson Luxury AWD|BACKUP|LEATHER 124,327 KM $13,980 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda CX-3 GS Auto AWD BACKUP|HEATED SEATS|NOACCIDENT for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Mazda CX-3 GS Auto AWD BACKUP|HEATED SEATS|NOACCIDENT 152,981 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 GLC 300 DIGITALDASH|AMG PKG|NAVI|BACKUP for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 GLC 300 DIGITALDASH|AMG PKG|NAVI|BACKUP 99,903 KM $35,888 + tax & lic

Email Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-334-XXXX

(click to show)

905-334-3596

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,890

+ taxes & licensing

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

905-334-3596

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe