$15,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 2.0T LTD NAVIGATION LEATHER PANORAMIC NEW BR
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9630586
- Stock #: 3293
- VIN: 5XYZUDLA1DG121742
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 178,300 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
AWD AUTO SUV 5 PASSENGER,LIMITED LOADED WITH HEATED LEATHER SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION,BACK UP CAMERA , BLUE TOOTH, CLEAN CAR FAX 4 NEW BRAKES, 2 SET OF TIRES + RIMS
A/C,SAFETY INCLUDED, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRROS , POWER LOCKS, KEYLESS,
4 NEW BRAKES( PADS+ ROTORS) UNSTALLEDTHE DAY OF LISTING
CLEAN CAR FAX available please check the link
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=qzKiUgvZn7L2kS%2BXNevhYyITFhu4vIJJ
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.