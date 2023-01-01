$7,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-374-4006
2013 Hyundai Sonata
GLS
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10615437
- VIN: 5NPEB4AC1DH541583
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Hyundai Sonata GLS Financing Certified
Runs and drives great, no problems, the car comes certified and ready to go
185,999 kms
Automatic
NO ACCIDENTS See Carfax https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+7oIyAdHYsgb6RVb5hNpcxGMnFuknm3R#registration-section
FWD
4 cyl 2.4L Engine
Heated seats
Bluetooth, AUX USB
Tires are fresh
Brakes are new
Price is $7,999 plus HST and licensing Certified !
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE , rates start from 7.99% APR (subject to approval). We deal with all banks and 80% of different autolenders and private lenders. We are happy to approve all types of credits !
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $399
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $999
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599
36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899
48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat.
Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9
