Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Sonata

185,999 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Sonata

2013 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

  1. 1698878157
  2. 1698878157
  3. 1698878157
  4. 1698878157
  5. 1698878157
  6. 1698878157
  7. 1698878157
  8. 1698878157
  9. 1698878157
  10. 1698878157
  11. 1698878157
  12. 1698878157
  13. 1698878157
  14. 1698878157
  15. 1698878157
  16. 1698878157
  17. 1698878157
  18. 1698878157
  19. 1698878157
  20. 1698878157
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
185,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10615437
  • VIN: 5NPEB4AC1DH541583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Hyundai Sonata GLS Financing Certified 

 

Runs and drives great, no problems, the car comes certified and ready to go 

 

185,999 kms

 

Automatic 

 

NO ACCIDENTS See Carfax https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+7oIyAdHYsgb6RVb5hNpcxGMnFuknm3R#registration-section

 

FWD 

 

4 cyl 2.4L Engine 

 

Heated seats

 

Bluetooth, AUX USB 

 

Tires are fresh 

 

Brakes are new 

 

 Price is $7,999 plus HST and licensing Certified !

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE , rates start from 7.99% APR (subject to approval).  We deal with all banks and 80% of different autolenders and private lenders. We are happy to approve all types of credits ! 

 

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield): 

3-months/5K KMS - $399 

6-months/10K KMS - $599 

12 Months/20K KMS - $999 

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599 

36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899 

48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

 

READ IMPORTANT:

This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON

between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat. 

 

Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Car Experts

2013 Hyundai Sonata ...
 185,999 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Avala...
 172,999 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Tigu...
 196,999 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Car Experts

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Call Dealer

647-374-XXXX

(click to show)

647-374-4006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory