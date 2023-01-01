2013 Infiniti JX35

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 5 , 2 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10069875

10069875 VIN: 5N1AL0MM5DC304904

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 165,200 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

