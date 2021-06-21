Menu
2013 Kawasaki Ninja

20,700 KM

Details Description

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
CB&C Leasing Inc

(416)-303-7772

300 ABS SE

Location

2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

20,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7365218
  • VIN: JKAEX8B16DDA00991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sport Bike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 20,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing our 2013 Kawasaki Ninja 300 ABS Special Edition. This motorcycle is in excellent condition, has never been dropped, and has been maintained meticulously! 

The motorcycle has been tastefully modified with a Leovince exhaust which sounds incredible, fender delete, frame sliders, aftermarket LED taillight, and tank grip.

 

On-Location financing available / Same-day approvals! 

 

Serving Ontario proudly for over 25 years. Established in 1992 locally, CB&C has been providing quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles in the GTA area. We have helped thousands of customers buy, sell and trade their vehicles. We would like to earn your business and add you to our already well-established list of long-term customers.

 

Our many years in business have helped us better understand the needs of our clients and provide them with the best reconditioned Pre-owned Luxury and Performance Vehicles. Facilitating brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Bmw, Audi, Maserati, Bentley, and Porsche just to name a few, our inventory focuses on providing our customers with a unique quality, luxury vehicle for a fraction of the new sticker price.

 

View our full inventory at www.cbcauto.ca

 

CHECK OUT OUR OTHER GREAT DEALS AND WHAT PEOPLE HAVE TO SAY AT: https://business.google.com/reviews/l/15174215752991004236?hl=en

 

ALL TRADES WELCOME /// WE WILL PURCHASE $$$ YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON’T BUY OURS.

 

NO SURPRISE OR HIDDEN FEES! THE PRICE YOU SEE IS THE PRICE YOU PAY!!

 

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday: 9AM- 8PM Saturday: 9AM-3PM

