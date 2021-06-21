2013 Kawasaki Ninja

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$3,995 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 7 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7365218

7365218 VIN: JKAEX8B16DDA00991

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sport Bike

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 2-cylinder

Passengers 2

Mileage 20,700 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.