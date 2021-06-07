Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Kia Forte

150,656 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Forte

2013 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto LX Plus NEW TIRES NO ACCIDENT SAFETY

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto LX Plus NEW TIRES NO ACCIDENT SAFETY

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

150,656KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7328201
  • Stock #: 2816
  • VIN: KNAFT4A23D5712498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,656 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

AUTO 4dr Sedan,

BLUE TOOTH

A/C POWER WINDOWS POWER MIRORS POWER MIRRORS

4 NEW TIRES+ NEW FRONT BRAKES INSTALEDTHE DAY OF LISITNG

SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST

NO ACCIDENT LOCAL ONTARIO CAR FAX VERIFIED

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=zTR85RBupU3GP%2bB4BCuu%2f3ArVZafdLey

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2

NICE COMBINATION BLACK  EXTERIOR ON BLACK  INTERIOR

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 128,558 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2014 MINI Cooper Cou...
 99,322 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 78,326 KM
$51,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory