Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Kia Optima

118,098 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Optima

2013 Kia Optima

LX+

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Optima

LX+

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

  1. 1677101096
  2. 1677101104
  3. 1677101112
  4. 1677101119
  5. 1677101126
  6. 1677101134
  7. 1677101142
  8. 1677101150
  9. 1677101157
  10. 1677101164
  11. 1677101171
  12. 1677101178
  13. 1677101185
  14. 1677101192
  15. 1677101199
  16. 1677101205
  17. 1677101210
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
118,098KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9642598
  • VIN: KNAGM4A79D5408380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,098 KM

Vehicle Description

 

PLEASE CALL TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY AND TO BOOK APPOINTMENTS.

EVERY VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY, OIL CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED AT NO EXTRA COST AND NO HIDDEN FEES! WE STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! THE TWIN OAKS AUTO TEAM HAS 28 YEARS COMBINED EXPERTISE SELLING AUTOMOBILES! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)

 

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

VISIT US 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS @ TwinOaksAuto.Com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

2013 Kia Optima LX+
 118,098 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic
2019 Audi A4 Komfort...
 109,050 KM
$28,800 + tax & lic
2017 Acura MDX SH-AW...
 149,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Quick Links
Directions Inventory