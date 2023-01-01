Menu
2013 Land Rover Evoque

170,757 KM

Details Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2013 Land Rover Evoque

2013 Land Rover Evoque

Pure

2013 Land Rover Evoque

Pure

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

170,757KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10195575
  • Stock #: 3T045XX
  • VIN: SALVT2BG4DH854038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3T045XX
  • Mileage 170,757 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

