2013 Land Rover LR2
AWD 4dr
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 10219836
- VIN: SALFP2BG5DH324377
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 201,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Land Rover LR 2 AWD No accidentsRuns starts and drives good, fresh trade in. Milage 201,000 kms Automatic NO ACCDENTS ! See Carfax here: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=pG9mQv2nxASUVXhCVLICgqYcYU905GXN 5 seater 2.0 L turbo 4 cyl AWD 2 sunroofs, climate control, bluetooth, navigation, adaptive terrain system, heated seats and steering wheel. Suspension and brakes are good. Tires are new. Selling AS IS due to intermittent engine light that keeps going on for camshaft sensor. However, the car drives amazing, windshield needs to be replaced too. Unfortunately, our shop is too backed up and we won't be able to certify this car for the next 4 weeks. PRICE: $7999 plus tax and licensing AS IS only To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.
To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9
Omvic legal disclosure
“The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense”
