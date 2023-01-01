$23,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Lexus ES 350
4dr Sdn
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10630899
- VIN: JTHBK1GG1D2052838
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Lexus ES350 Low km Loaded Financing Certified
Runs and drives great, no problems, very clean car, condition is “Like New”
Automatic
49,999 kms Only
NO ACCIDENTS https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=vX6vLaWtyrzp2km/xs/GKYtbPLhrwbsb
V6 3.5L engine (very reliable)
FWD
Fully loaded: Heated and cooling seats, upgraded entertainment system (Bigger screen with the mouse), sunroof, heated steering, climate control, Navigation, Bluetooth, AUX USB XM radio, power seats
The car will come with brand new set of winter tires
Price is $23,999 plus HST and licensing Certified !
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE , rates start from 7.99% APR (subject to approval). We deal with all banks and 80% of different autolenders and private lenders. We are happy to approve all types of credits !
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $399
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $999
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599
36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899
48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat.
Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9
