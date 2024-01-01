2013 Lexus GX 460

Menu
<p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black; background: white;>A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: rgb(58, 58, 58); background: white;>NO HIDDEN FEES</span></strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: rgb(58, 58, 58); background: white;> and <strong>NO HAGGLE PRICING </strong>means you know exactly the great deal youre getting.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black; background: white;>* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE <strong>(CERTIFIED)</strong></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: rgb(58, 58, 58); background: white;>Price shown excludes</span><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;> HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Office: 905-844-7100</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Sam:   416-805-7500</span></strong></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1714440881668_6594176053453558 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2013 Lexus GX 460

198,731 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Lexus GX 460

4WD 4dr Ultra Premium

2013 Lexus GX 460

4WD 4dr Ultra Premium

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
198,731KM
VIN JTJJM7FX7D5057341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 198,731 KM

Vehicle Description

A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE

NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE

Price shown excludes HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Computer
Tonneau Cover
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry System
Rear window defroster w/timer
Lockable glove box
Active front headrests
Front seatback pockets
Overhead console box
Front/rear assist grips
Eco indicator
Multi-info display
Illuminated scuff plates
Front/rear clearance sonar
Pwr windows w/auto-up/down

Safety

First Aid Kit
Child protector rear door locks
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Active Traction Control System (ATRAC)
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) w/brake assist (BA)
Front passenger occupancy classification sensor
Driver/front passenger knee airbags
Downhill assist control (DAC)

Media / Nav / Comm

XM SATELLITE RADIO
Bluetooth Capability

Exterior

PWR MOONROOF
Fog Lamps
Chrome Grille
Rear Privacy Glass
Body-colour bumpers
Silver roof rails
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Illuminated running boards
LED rear tail lamps

Mechanical

Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
4-wheel pwr ventilated disc brakes
Front tow hook
Full-time four wheel drive
Rear load levelling air suspension

Additional Features

Adaptive Front Lighting System
memory
Pre Collision System
Independent double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Chrome-finished door handles
Skid plates on fuel tank & transfer case
4-spoke wood & leather-wrapped pwr tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
All-position 3-point seat belts w/height-adjustable front shoulder belts
Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS)
Front/rear seat-mounted side airbags
Full-size spare tire/alloy wheel
washers
AUTO HIGH BEAM
4 & 7-pin trailer wiring harness
4.6L DOHC SMPI 32-valve V8 engine -inc: variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
Chrome liftgate trim
Glass hatch in rear door
P265/60R18 all-season Michelin tires
Rain-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers -inc: wiper de-icer
50/50 pwr fold-flat 3rd row bench seat
Milli-wave radar cruise control
4-link rear suspension
Front/rear kinetic dynamic suspension system
(4) camera around-view/multi-terrain monitor
Driver monitoring system
Roll-sensing front & rear head/side curtain airbags
Wood & leather wrapped shift knob
18 unique finish aluminum alloy wheels
Voice-activated HDD navigation system -inc: backup camera
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass -inc: universal garage door opener
Front & rear illuminated cup holders
Cooled centre console box w/lid
Conversation mirror (2011)
All weather/carpeted floor mats
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: oil cooler
Crawl Control
jam protection
auto-levelling
8-way pwr passenger seat w/pwr lumbar
driver 2-position memory system
fore/aft slide
cabin dust/pollen/deodorizing air filter
HID headlamps -inc: auto headlamp system
40/20/40 reclining middle bench seat -inc: heated outboard seats
Instrumentation -inc: electroluminescent gauges
Tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: rear seat heater ducts
Vehicle stability control (VSC) -inc: hill-start assist control (HAC)
Dual colour-keyed heated auto-dimming pwr folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated turn signals
Pwr heated/cooled front bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar
Woodgrain trim interior -inc: African bubinga wood trim on door panels
African bubinga wood trim on center console

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
905-844-7100

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2013 Lexus GX 460