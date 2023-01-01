$21,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-374-4006
2013 Lexus RX 350
AWD 4dr F Sport
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10466787
- VIN: 2T2BK1BA4DC205889
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Lexus RX 350 Fully Loaded Ultra Premium Certified Financing available
Runs and drives great, no problems, everything works, the car is ready for the road
161,999 km
Automatic
One owner
NO ACCIDENTS , see Carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=T60oQlPUICd8ALkbhQ64fNDQcs62VHnd
2T2BK1BA4DC205889
AWD
V6 3.5 L Engine
Loaded car: AWD, Brown leather seats, woodgrain steering, heated and cooling seats, heated steering, backup camera, parking sensors, sunroof, heads up display, navigation, climate control, power tailgate, blind spot sensor.
Tires and brakes are fresh
5 seats
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE !
Price is $21,999 plus HST and licensing Certified !
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $399
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $999
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599
36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899
48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat.
Vehicle Features
