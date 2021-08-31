Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Lexus RX 350

107,055 KM

Details Description Features

$23,088

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,088

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Contact Seller
2013 Lexus RX 350

2013 Lexus RX 350

AWD with Leather Seats and Power Liftgate | SELF CERTIFY

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Lexus RX 350

AWD with Leather Seats and Power Liftgate | SELF CERTIFY

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

  1. 7672795
  2. 7672795
  3. 7672795
  4. 7672795
  5. 7672795
  6. 7672795
  7. 7672795
  8. 7672795
  9. 7672795
  10. 7672795
  11. 7672795
  12. 7672795
  13. 7672795
  14. 7672795
Contact Seller

$23,088

+ taxes & licensing

107,055KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7672795
  • Stock #: P4595A
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA1DC157879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,055 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

Trade-in, AWD, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, Power Moonroof, Front dual zone A/C, Black Leather Seats, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Power Liftgate.

2013 Lexus RX 350 AWD Silver Lining Metallic

The motor vehicle is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level or quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and repairs may done at Oakville Toyota to bring this vehicle up to certified standards at the buyer's expense. The pricing of this vehicle is reflective of its current condition without the certification. Please enquire as to the cost to bring this vehicle of to ministry certification condition.

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with the advisor the accuracy of the information. Mileage is recorded at the time of the listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price. This was a previous commercial vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2014 Chevrolet Camar...
 32,529 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 47,422 KM
$24,500 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 120,333 KM
$18,700 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Call Dealer

866-608-XXXX

(click to show)

866-608-5503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory