2013 Lincoln MKX
2013 Lincoln MKX
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 5X069Z
- Mileage 199,136 KM
Vehicle Description
INCOMING USED VEHICLE
This vehicle is an incoming trade-in and will be arriving soon! Contact us to be notified when it arrives.
Representative image. Actual vehicle's colour, options, and condition may differ.
The AutoIQ Dealership Group came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 8 dealerships across Ontario, offering 13 brands and over 1500 vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a significant purchase, and we want to ensure that you LOVE it! Whether you are purchasing a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we offer attractive financing rates and flexible terms, regardless of your credit.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
