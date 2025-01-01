Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>INCOMING USED VEHICLE</p> <p><em>This vehicle is an incoming trade-in and will be arriving soon! Contact us to be notified when it arrives.<br /> <br /> <strong>Representative image. </strong>Actual vehicles colour, options, and condition <strong>may differ.</strong></em></p> <p>BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE</p> <p>AutoIQ Exclusive Pre-Owned Program<br /> Shop online or in-store, any way you want it<br /> Virtual trade estimate & appraisal<br /> Virtual credit approval & eSignature</p> <p>The AutoIQ Dealership Group came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 8 dealerships across Ontario, offering 13 brands and over 1500 vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a significant purchase, and we want to ensure that you LOVE it! Whether you are purchasing a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we offer attractive financing rates and flexible terms, regardless of your credit.</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p>

2013 Lincoln MKX

199,136 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Lincoln MKX

Watch This Vehicle
13175612

2013 Lincoln MKX

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

  1. 13175612
  2. 13175612
  3. 13175612
  4. 13175612
  5. 13175612
  6. 13175612
  7. 13175612
  8. 13175612
  9. 13175612
  10. 13175612
  11. 13175612
  12. 13175612
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
199,136KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMDJ8JK9DBL02632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 5X069Z
  • Mileage 199,136 KM

Vehicle Description

INCOMING USED VEHICLE



This vehicle is an incoming trade-in and will be arriving soon! Contact us to be notified when it arrives.



Representative image. Actual vehicle's colour, options, and condition may differ.



BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE



AutoIQ Exclusive Pre-Owned Program

Shop online or in-store, any way you want it

Virtual trade estimate & appraisal

Virtual credit approval & eSignature



The AutoIQ Dealership Group came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 8 dealerships across Ontario, offering 13 brands and over 1500 vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a significant purchase, and we want to ensure that you LOVE it! Whether you are purchasing a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we offer attractive financing rates and flexible terms, regardless of your credit.



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2017 Honda Civic LX for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Honda Civic LX 197,498 KM $12,229 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Ford Explorer ST-Line for sale in Oakville, ON
2025 Ford Explorer ST-Line 17,132 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury ACCIDENT FREE | LUXURY for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury ACCIDENT FREE | LUXURY 94,843 KM $23,108 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-277-XXXX

(click to show)

289-277-8520

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2013 Lincoln MKX