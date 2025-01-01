$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Lincoln MKZ
Hybrid
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
Used
291,012KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3LN6L2LU0DR815294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 5C022Z
- Mileage 291,012 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
CVT
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
