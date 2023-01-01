$13,777+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda CX-5
AWD SUNROOF NO ACCIDENT NEW TIRES BLUETOOTH
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
- Listing ID: 10189899
- Stock #: 3396
- VIN: JM3KE4CE8D0123261
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 172,072 KM
Vehicle Description
AUTO AWD 5 DOOR SUV NO ACCIDENT , BACK UP CAMERA,
BLUE TOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, HEATED SEATS,POWER FRONT SEAT , PUSH START
SAFETY INCLUDED, TOW HITCH
Clean car fax included
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JXqhq9TEPHzLmlctEn1f%2FMscLn%2Fenxdt
