2013 Mazda CX-5 GS with Power Moonroof and One Owner | SELF CERTIFY

2013 Mazda CX-5 GS with Power Moonroof and One Owner | SELF CERTIFY

$6,288 + taxes & licensing 2 4 3 , 9 1 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8120716

8120716 Stock #: P3684

P3684 VIN: JM3KE2CEXD0163684

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P3684

Mileage 243,919 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.