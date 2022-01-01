Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mazda CX-5

243,919 KM

Details Description Features

$6,288

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,288

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda CX-5

2013 Mazda CX-5

GS with Power Moonroof and One Owner | SELF CERTIFY

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mazda CX-5

GS with Power Moonroof and One Owner | SELF CERTIFY

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

  1. 8120716
  2. 8120716
  3. 8120716
  4. 8120716
  5. 8120716
  6. 8120716
  7. 8120716
  8. 8120716
  9. 8120716
  10. 8120716
  11. 8120716
  12. 8120716
  13. 8120716
  14. 8120716
  15. 8120716
  16. 8120716
Contact Seller

$6,288

+ taxes & licensing

243,919KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8120716
  • Stock #: P3684
  • VIN: JM3KE2CEXD0163684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P3684
  • Mileage 243,919 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Power Driver Seat

SAFETY FEATURES
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing

2013 Mazda CX-5 GS Sky Blue Mica

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner

The motor vehicle is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level or quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and repairs may done at Oakville Toyota to bring this vehicle up to certified standards at the buyer's expense. The pricing of this vehicle is reflective of its current condition without the certification. Please enquire as to the cost to bring this vehicle of to ministry certification condition.

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2022 Toyota Sienna L...
 0 KM
$61,574 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic EX
 179,664 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 55,170 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Call Dealer

866-608-XXXX

(click to show)

866-608-5503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory