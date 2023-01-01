$11,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn GS-SKY
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10239983
- VIN: JM1BL1V76D1733598
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,511 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Mazda Mazda3 4DR Sdn GS-SKY Certified Financing Available
The car is in amazing condition. Has power locks & windows, A/C is working, runs & drives really good.
SEE CARFAX:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=SSpw0Z9thve+pwY52FZq0rxSTYJFsEYW
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE !
Certified and ready to go
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat.
Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9
