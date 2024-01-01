2013 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
<p>CLEAN AS THEY COME!! DRIVES GREAT!! THATS RIGHT, ONLY 68,000 KMS!! HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH! LOCAL ONTARIO TRADE-IN! CALL TODAY!!</p><p> </p><p>THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN <strong>ADDITIONAL $690+HST</strong>. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THAT ALSO INCLUEDS ALL THE PARTS AND LABOUR IT MAY REQUIRE TO MEET THE SAFETY STANDARDS, THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WELL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! </p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong></p><p><strong>TO CALL US 905-339-3330 </strong></p><p>We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2</p><p>PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS</p><p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>TwinOaksAuto.Com</span></p>

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1727209591
  2. 1727209602
  3. 1727209613
  4. 1727209621
  5. 1727209627
  6. 1727209633
  7. 1727209647
  8. 1727209661
  9. 1727209677
  10. 1727209690
  11. 1727209700
  12. 1727209707
  13. 1727209719
  14. 1727209737
  15. 1727209746
  16. 1727209756
  17. 1727209766
  18. 1727209774
  19. 1727209786
  20. 1727209800
  21. 1727209811
  22. 1727209818
Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN jm1bl1l71d1771517

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Heated Seats

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

CD Player
Bluetooth

Bluetooth Connection

