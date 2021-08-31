2013 Mazda MAZDA3

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

$14,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

7741692 VIN: JM1BL1N37D1759740

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Trunk Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Push Button Start Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Navigation System Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling

