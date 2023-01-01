$12,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10030749
- VIN: WDDGF8AB7DG142845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Mercedes C300 4- matic Certified Financing
Runs and drives great, no problems, everything works.
185,999 kms
Automatic
NO Accidents, see carfax here
AWD - 4 matic
6 cyl 3.5 L engine
Bluetooth, heated seats, sunroof, Amg rims climate control
5 seater
Certified and ready to go
Price is $12,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
Vehicle Features
