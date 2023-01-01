$12,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10435770
- VIN: WDDGF8AB9DA760588
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Mercedes C300 4 matic Certified Financing available
Runs and drives great, no problems, everything works
152,999 kms
Automatic
4 matic - AWD
3.5L 6 cyl
See carfax below
Bluetooth, heated seats, sunroof, climate control, power seats, power windows
Ac works
Tires are fresh
Certified and ready to go !
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE !
Price is $12,999 plus HST and licensing Certified !
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $399
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $999
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599
36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899
48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat.
