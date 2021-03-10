Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

156,352 KM

Details Description Features

$26,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,985

+ taxes & licensing

RSA Motors

905-399-3007

Contact Seller
2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL 550

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL 550

Location

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

  1. 1616278099
  2. 1616278100
  3. 1616278100
  4. 1616278100
  5. 1616278100
  6. 1616278101
  7. 1616278101
  8. 1616278101
  9. 1616278101
  10. 1616278101
  11. 1616278100
  12. 1616278101
  13. 1616278101
  14. 1616278100
  15. 1616278100
  16. 1616278100
  17. 1616278100
  18. 1616278101
  19. 1616278100
  20. 1616278100
  21. 1616278226
  22. 1616278226
  23. 1616278226
  24. 1616278226
  25. 1616278226
  26. 1616278226
  27. 1616278226
  28. 1616278226
  29. 1616278226
  30. 1616278226
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$26,985

+ taxes & licensing

156,352KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6726032
  • VIN: 4JGDF7DE2DA172301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 156,352 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are pre-inspected, we offer certification. Mercedes Benz inspection available upon request. Extended warranty options available on every vehicle for your peace of mind.

2013 MERCEDES-BENZ GL 550 AMG SPORT PKG

7 PASSENGER V8 SUV

VIN 4JGDF7DE2DA172301

ONE OWNER / LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE / CLEAN TITLE

DVD / 360 CAMERA / FRONT AND REAR CAMERA / LANE DEPARTURE / HEATED AND COOLED SEATS / LEATHER / NAVI / PANORAMIC SUNROOF / FULLY LOADED!

**CARFAX AVAILABLE**

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**WARRANTY AVAILABLE**

Finance this vehicle! We have financing available for all types of credit history. Good credit, or bad credit...all welcome! We can help whether you’re in a consumer proposal, divorce, negative equity, student, new to Canada, no credit. Prime, non-prime and in-house financing available. *DISCLAIMER* As per OMVIC regulations, This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification package is available for $699. Vehicle is drivable and can be licensed after certification is done. Tax and licensing are extra. Certification package includes safety done by a professional mechanic with 20+ years of experience, new oil change, new wipers, all fluids topped up. Our dealership is family owned, we don't have any commission based sales. No pressure sale, haggles, and no hassles. We will try our best to ensure you drive away with the car of your dream! Book an appointment now, you won't be disappointed!

RSA MOTORS
2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DR, OAKVILLE L6J 7Y3
905-399-3007

WORKING HOURS:
MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 A.M. - 7 P.M.
SATURDAY 10 A.M. - 5 P.M.
SUNDAY CLOSED
**NOTE: DUE TO COVID-19 WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL TO BOOK AN IN PERSON OR VIRTUAL APPOINTMENT.**

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
3rd Row Seat
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Privacy Glass
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Seat-Massage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From RSA Motors

2014 Mazda MAZDA3 To...
 184,677 KM
$6,884 + tax & lic
2006 Acura TSX 6SPD ...
 114,054 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 152,994 KM
$5,490 + tax & lic

Email RSA Motors

RSA Motors

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Call Dealer

905-399-XXXX

(click to show)

905-399-3007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory