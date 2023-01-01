$19,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz M-Class
4MATIC 4dr ML 350 BlueTEC
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10440309
- VIN: 4JGDA2EB3DA255483
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,300 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Mercedes ML350 Bluetec Diesel Certified Financing available
Runs and drives great, no problems, clean car, everything works
NO ACCIDENTS - see carfax here
164,303 kms
Automatic
3.5L V6 Diesel
4 Matic - AWD
Loaded: black leather, dual sunroof, bluetooth, navigation, heated seats and steering wheel, climate control, lane departure assist, back up camera, parking sensors, pre collision assist, climate control, airride system, power tailgate and many more
5 seats
New tires and brakes
VIN: 4JGDA2EB3DA255483
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE !
Price is $19,999 plus HST and licensing
Certification is $1499 plus tax extra
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $399
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $999
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599
36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899
48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat.
Vehicle Features
