Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

164,300 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

Contact Seller
2013 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

4MATIC 4dr ML 350 BlueTEC

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

4MATIC 4dr ML 350 BlueTEC

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

  1. 1695135862
  2. 1695135862
  3. 1695135862
  4. 1695135862
  5. 1695135862
  6. 1695135862
  7. 1695135862
  8. 1695135862
  9. 1695135862
  10. 1695135862
  11. 1695135862
  12. 1695135862
  13. 1695135862
  14. 1695135862
  15. 1695135862
  16. 1695135862
  17. 1695135862
  18. 1695135862
  19. 1695135862
  20. 1695135862
  21. 1695135862
  22. 1695135862
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
164,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10440309
  • VIN: 4JGDA2EB3DA255483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Mercedes ML350 Bluetec Diesel Certified Financing available

 

Runs and drives great, no problems, clean car, everything works 

 

NO ACCIDENTS - see carfax here 

 

164,303 kms 

 

Automatic 

 

3.5L V6 Diesel 

 

4 Matic - AWD 

 

Loaded: black leather, dual sunroof, bluetooth, navigation, heated seats and steering wheel, climate control, lane departure assist, back up camera, parking sensors, pre collision assist, climate control, airride system, power tailgate and many more

 

5 seats

 

New tires and brakes 

 

VIN: 4JGDA2EB3DA255483 



FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE ! 

 

Price is $19,999 plus HST and licensing

 

Certification is $1499 plus tax extra  

 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options: 

Oil Change - $129 

Rust Proofing - $199 

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield): 

3-months/5K KMS - $399 

6-months/10K KMS - $599 

12 Months/20K KMS - $999 

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599 

36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899 

48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999

 

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

 

READ IMPORTANT:

This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON

between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat. 




https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Yhgfkl41wtOp02ddDF8Z5jjIZEFeCj55&_jstate=FWmRS2Oy7xN0LF7ZFlZdASONUppZpD3ExuIMPLLVjHj9UumnLDJwnXRZ1dVcPKOzVMT8nywTQdkOYRzfb6k3ShNrg1l69VIoJveU3i3Sq25-Z8ybYQSOlllGzhERmTxg4TWh9eUXzd5Ve1HvU4zBu1icI07hZT-s9L1qhBDsZa5xpYrEM8As9xcMHgQyU_s6_s5UROMQghmRIwcsOFf8xALESfC_8KcELFWtTZKfkwB0AkRWNXzdZSDLpHGw8G1IOLvOxCBexyzcAR_y3WgSHC7TgAxu4IW_GsQ3fEsSQzpaIxbvTZlNk1jua6Z3FKhdccHa_ZxZA_i12qz1T95MGIF1qqMTHPf26rF95ZNp3zeUzlYlp_YTISSBGL27sZIanny-H0Lk-kAFzBmUmUTo4rNVc3JR1-M2MBE0RZTdbty0if4UGz7HMkH54S9vfQMZacE7D01zGIM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Car Experts

2013 Mercedes-Benz M...
 164,300 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Maxima 4...
 113,999 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz C...
 154,999 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Car Experts

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Call Dealer

647-374-XXXX

(click to show)

647-374-4006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory