$10,730

+ taxes & licensing

Rotana Auto Sales

905-617-6761

2013 MINI Cooper

2013 MINI Cooper

w/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF/ACCIDENT FREE

2013 MINI Cooper

w/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF/ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Rotana Auto Sales

568 Argus Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J3

905-617-6761

$10,730

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5179016
  • Stock #: 989
  • VIN: WMWSU3C52DT685478
Exterior Colour
Green
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ONTARIO VEHICLE , 2013 MINI COOPER  with Navigation system , leather, sunroof , ,push button start , heated seats , non smoker unit .super clean interior and exterior. Two sets of keys ,  well kept and maintained . fully detailed .

 

Our price includes :
1-Ontario Safety Standard Certificate .
2-CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
Available Warranty up to 3 years ( Engine, transmission & differential )
PRICE+HST+License Fee Only.
Please Call to book your test drive .
ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE.. APPLY ONLINE AT http://rotanaautosales.com/financing/
To ensure that the vehicle is still available, please call us at: 877-375-1427 or by email: sales@rotanaautosales.com
To see others Vehicles, please click on the links below:
http://rotanaautosales.com/vehicles/
-OUR HOURS OF OPERATION:
MON-FRI: 9:00 am to 7:00 PM
SAT: 9:00 am to 5:00 PM
SUN: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm By Appointment
Rotana Auto Sales
568 Argus Rd
Oakville , On , L6J 3J3
Phone : 905 617 6761
Cell : 416 822 2870
sales@rotanaautosales.com
http://www.rotanaautosales.com/
We're proud members of OMVIC and the UCDA. As members, we agree to a strict code of ethics and deliver on all promises.
At Rotana Auto Sales, we’re proud to be Oakville’s premier source for quality, low-mileage, pre-owned vehicles. Since we opened our dealership, we’ve been sharing our commitment to top-notch cars, minivans, SUVs, and trucks, along with unparalleled customer service. We take our customers seriously and always put their needs first. That’s the Rotana Auto Sales difference.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Bluetooth Connection

