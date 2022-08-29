Menu
2013 Nissan Altima

155,515 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Deals on Wheels Auto

905-815-0333

2013 Nissan Altima

2013 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

2013 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

155,515KM
Used
  • Stock #: 223
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP6DN589952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,515 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully open loan,

Taxes and licensing are extra (HST 13% and Licensing will be extra, plus standard $10 Omvic Fee apply to all transactions)

Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge, Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car.We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.

FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (This vehicle can be certified and E-tested for an additional $799/-),

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.

All trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for trusting

DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

