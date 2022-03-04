2013 Nissan Armada

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 237,890 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Entertainment System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Transmission Overdrive Switch Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

