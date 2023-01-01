Menu
2013 Nissan Frontier

229,999 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2013 Nissan Frontier

2013 Nissan Frontier

SV

2013 Nissan Frontier

SV

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

229,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10004549
  • VIN: 1N6AD0CW0DN749797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 229,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Nissan Frontier Ext Cab 4x4 SV Financing available

Runs and drives great, everything works and mechanically in great condition

229,999 km

Automatic

4x4

Extended cab (King cab) - 4 seater

Standard bed

VIN 1N6AD0CW0DN749797

No accidents! See carfax below

Engine size 4 cyl 2.5

Tires are almost new

Needs pads and rotors for certification

Price is $8,999 plus tax AS IS (great for exporters)

or

$999 extra for certification Including changing leather on drivers seat

Only at Toronto Car Experts, if you certify this car, you will receive this car with
-Free oil change
- Free Rustproofing
- Free 3 months warranty from Global Warranty (Longer warranty available at extra cost)

READ IMPORTANT:

This car is available for viewing anytime at




529 Speers road Oakville




between 9 am to 6 pm Monday to Fri and Saturdays 10 am to 4 pm.



Test drives are available BY APPOINTMENT ONLY after viewing the car in the showroom and liking it.

Call Rus for Inquires +1 647 572 8479



Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

