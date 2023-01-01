$12,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Frontier
S
Location
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
135,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9922514
- VIN: 1N6BD0CT7DN730982
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 135,999 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives great, low kms, no accidents, everything works, clean
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE
Milage 134,999 km
Automatic
No Accidents: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=YZc4I86FOdGE4ZLiEHvD6WPrpuwyAFAR
Ext cab – 4 seater – Regular bed with tunneu cover
After market touchscreen with Bluetooth and Navigation.
Almost new brakes
All terrain tires and Winter tires with rims.
Rwd
V6 3.5 L engine
Price is $12,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at
529 Speers road Oakville
between 9 am to 6 pm Monday to Fri and Saturdays 10 am to 4 pm.
Test drives are available BY APPOINTMENT ONLY after viewing the car in the showroom and liking it.
Call Rus for Inquires +1 647 572 8479
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
