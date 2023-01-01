Menu
2013 Nissan Frontier

135,999 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2013 Nissan Frontier

2013 Nissan Frontier

S

2013 Nissan Frontier

S

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

135,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9922514
  • VIN: 1N6BD0CT7DN730982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 135,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Nissan Frontier S Certified Financing RWD

Runs and drives great, low kms, no accidents, everything works, clean
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE
Milage 134,999 km
Automatic
No Accidents: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=YZc4I86FOdGE4ZLiEHvD6WPrpuwyAFAR
Ext cab – 4 seater – Regular bed with tunneu cover
After market touchscreen with Bluetooth and Navigation.
Almost new brakes
All terrain tires and Winter tires with rims.
Rwd
V6 3.5 L engine
Price is $12,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:

Oil Change - $129

Rust Proofing - $199

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!


READ IMPORTANT:

This car is available for viewing anytime at




529 Speers road Oakville




between 9 am to 6 pm Monday to Fri and Saturdays 10 am to 4 pm.



Test drives are available BY APPOINTMENT ONLY after viewing the car in the showroom and liking it.

Call Rus for Inquires +1 647 572 8479

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

