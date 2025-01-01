$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Rogue
S
2013 Nissan Rogue
S
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
Used
185,279KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8AS5MT1DW025593
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 5S054A
- Mileage 185,279 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
2013 Nissan Rogue