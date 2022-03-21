Menu
2013 Nissan Rogue

112,423 KM

Details Features

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2013 Nissan Rogue

2013 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD with Low Kilometers and Clean Carfax | SELF CERTIFY

2013 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD with Low Kilometers and Clean Carfax | SELF CERTIFY

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

112,423KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8688095
  • Stock #: 22447A
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV8DW119410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,423 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

