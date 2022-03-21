$14,888+ tax & licensing
$14,888
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-608-5503
2013 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD with Low Kilometers and Clean Carfax | SELF CERTIFY
Location
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
866-608-5503
$14,888
+ taxes & licensing
112,423KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8688095
- Stock #: 22447A
- VIN: JN8AS5MV8DW119410
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,423 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
