2013 Nissan Sentra

88,041 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2013 Nissan Sentra

2013 Nissan Sentra

AUTO LOW KM NO ACCIDENT GAS SAVER NEW TIRES

2013 Nissan Sentra

AUTO LOW KM NO ACCIDENT GAS SAVER NEW TIRES

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

88,041KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10268034
  • Stock #: 3414
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP0DL669237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,041 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO NO ACCIDENTS, 4DR SEDAN, GAS SAVER, NEW TIRES, NEW FRONT BRAKES, BLUE TOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, ALLOY RIMS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, PUSH BUTTON START, SAFETY INCLUDED

ALL NEW 4 TIRES+ NEW FRONT BRAKES (PADS+ ROTORS) INSTLLED THE DAY OF LISITNG

SAFETY INCLUDED, at no extra cost,

CLEAN Car fax included, NO ACCIDENT  

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1vBE0xrGZn11M9SK%2FKaXgFWOxQXLpijd

USE THE LINK OF CARFAX

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

