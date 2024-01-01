Menu
<p><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-ansi-language: EN;>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>AUTO,SR ,4 DR SEDAN,LOW KM NO ACCIDENT,   KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRROR, CRUISE CONTROL, AC, BLUE TOOTH</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>CLEAN CAR FAX  NO ACCIDENT, LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>ALL NEW BRAKES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISITING</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;> JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA; mso-bidi-language: AR-SA;>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////</span></p>

2013 Nissan Sentra

92,005 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Sentra

SR AUTO NO ACCIDENT NEW BRAKES LOW KM PW PL PM

2013 Nissan Sentra

SR AUTO NO ACCIDENT NEW BRAKES LOW KM PW PL PM

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-337-9339

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,005KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP3DL609209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,005 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd.

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Call Dealer

905-337-XXXX

(click to show)

905-337-9339

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

905-337-9339

2013 Nissan Sentra