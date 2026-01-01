$8,799+ taxes & licensing
2013 Nissan Sentra
AUTO NO ACCIDENT LOW KM SAFETY CERTIFIED NEW BRAKE
2013 Nissan Sentra
AUTO NO ACCIDENT LOW KM SAFETY CERTIFIED NEW BRAKE
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
$8,799
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 4014
- Mileage 134,812 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
AUTO, LOW KM, NO ACCIDENT, SAFETY CERTRIFED, NEW REAR BRAKES, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C,
CLEAN CAR FAX AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
SAFETY CERTIFED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
NEW REAR BRAKES INSTALLED ON DAY OF LISTING
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4
Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
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Exterior
Interior
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line
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289-837-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
289-837-1234