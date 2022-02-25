2013 Nissan Sentra

$10,999 + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 0 2 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8445582

8445582 Stock #: 138

138 VIN: 3N1AB7AP1DL770254

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 128,024 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.