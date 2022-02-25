$10,999+ tax & licensing
Deals on Wheels Auto
905-815-0333
2013 Nissan Sentra
S
1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
128,024KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8445582
- Stock #: 138
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP1DL770254
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,024 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
