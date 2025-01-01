$12,990+ taxes & licensing
2013 Scion tC
Release Series 8.0
2013 Scion tC
Release Series 8.0
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 66,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Scion tC Release Series 8.0 – #674 of Only 2000 Made
This is not just another coupe—it’s a limited-edition 2013 Scion tC Release Series 8.0, designed in partnership with Toyota Racing Development (TRD) and Five Axis, making it a rare collector’s piece. With only 2,000 ever produced, this one is number 674, finished in exclusive Absolutely Red with contrasting gloss black accents and a sporty body kit.
Performance & Handling:
2.5L 4-cylinder engine producing 180 hp
6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters
TRD performance exhaust for a sportier sound
Sport-tuned suspension
Front-wheel drive with excellent handling dynamics
Exterior:
Exclusive Absolutely Red paint with black accents
Aggressive Five Axis-designed body kit
Gloss black rear spoiler
18-inch gloss black alloy wheels
Release Series badging with limited edition number (#674/2000)
Tinted glass and chrome-tipped exhaust
Interior & Comfort:
Black sport seats with red stitching
Leather-wrapped steering wheel with red stitching
Unique numbered Release Series badge on the center console
Panoramic glass moonroof
Dual-zone climate control
Fold-flat rear seats for expanded cargo space
Technology & Connectivity:
Pioneer premium sound system with 8 speakers
Touchscreen display with Bluetooth audio and hands-free calling
USB and auxiliary inputs
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Optional navigation (if equipped)
Safety:
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS)
Stability control and traction control
Front, side, and curtain airbags
Tire pressure monitoring system
Fuel Economy:
Approx. 9.8 L/100km city / 7.1 L/100km highway
The 2013 Scion tC Release Series 8.0 is more than just a stylish coupe—it’s a rare collector’s edition that delivers sporty performance, head-turning looks, and exclusivity. With only 2,000 ever made and this being #674, it’s the perfect ride for someone who wants something unique and fun to drive.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Windows
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto
Email Twin Oaks Auto
Twin Oaks Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-339-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-339-3330