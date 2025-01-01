Menu
<p data-start=99 data-end=528><strong data-start=99 data-end=160>2013 Scion tC Release Series 8.0 – #674 of Only 2000 Made</strong><br data-start=160 data-end=163 />This is not just another coupe—it’s a limited-edition <strong data-start=217 data-end=253>2013 Scion tC Release Series 8.0</strong>, designed in partnership with Toyota Racing Development (TRD) and Five Axis, making it a rare collector’s piece. With only 2,000 ever produced, this one is number <strong data-start=417 data-end=424>674</strong>, finished in exclusive <strong data-start=448 data-end=466>Absolutely Red</strong> with contrasting gloss black accents and a sporty body kit.</p><p data-start=530 data-end=559><strong data-start=530 data-end=557>Performance & Handling:</strong></p><ul data-start=560 data-end=814><li data-start=560 data-end=603><p data-start=562 data-end=603>2.5L 4-cylinder engine producing 180 hp</p></li><li data-start=604 data-end=683><p data-start=606 data-end=683>6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters</p></li><li data-start=684 data-end=732><p data-start=686 data-end=732>TRD performance exhaust for a sportier sound</p></li><li data-start=733 data-end=759><p data-start=735 data-end=759>Sport-tuned suspension</p></li><li data-start=760 data-end=814><p data-start=762 data-end=814>Front-wheel drive with excellent handling dynamics</p></li></ul><p data-start=816 data-end=831><strong data-start=816 data-end=829>Exterior:</strong></p><ul data-start=832 data-end=1104><li data-start=832 data-end=885><p data-start=834 data-end=885>Exclusive Absolutely Red paint with black accents</p></li><li data-start=886 data-end=928><p data-start=888 data-end=928>Aggressive Five Axis-designed body kit</p></li><li data-start=929 data-end=957><p data-start=931 data-end=957>Gloss black rear spoiler</p></li><li data-start=958 data-end=994><p data-start=960 data-end=994>18-inch gloss black alloy wheels</p></li><li data-start=995 data-end=1061><p data-start=997 data-end=1061>Release Series badging with limited edition number (#674/2000)</p></li><li data-start=1062 data-end=1104><p data-start=1064 data-end=1104>Tinted glass and chrome-tipped exhaust</p></li></ul><p data-start=1106 data-end=1131><strong data-start=1106 data-end=1129>Interior & Comfort:</strong></p><ul data-start=1132 data-end=1398><li data-start=1132 data-end=1172><p data-start=1134 data-end=1172>Black sport seats with red stitching</p></li><li data-start=1173 data-end=1226><p data-start=1175 data-end=1226>Leather-wrapped steering wheel with red stitching</p></li><li data-start=1227 data-end=1289><p data-start=1229 data-end=1289>Unique numbered Release Series badge on the center console</p></li><li data-start=1290 data-end=1318><p data-start=1292 data-end=1318>Panoramic glass moonroof</p></li><li data-start=1319 data-end=1348><p data-start=1321 data-end=1348>Dual-zone climate control</p></li><li data-start=1349 data-end=1398><p data-start=1351 data-end=1398>Fold-flat rear seats for expanded cargo space</p></li></ul><p data-start=1400 data-end=1432><strong data-start=1400 data-end=1430>Technology & Connectivity:</strong></p><ul data-start=1433 data-end=1658><li data-start=1433 data-end=1481><p data-start=1435 data-end=1481>Pioneer premium sound system with 8 speakers</p></li><li data-start=1482 data-end=1549><p data-start=1484 data-end=1549>Touchscreen display with Bluetooth audio and hands-free calling</p></li><li data-start=1550 data-end=1578><p data-start=1552 data-end=1578>USB and auxiliary inputs</p></li><li data-start=1579 data-end=1620><p data-start=1581 data-end=1620>Steering wheel-mounted audio controls</p></li><li data-start=1621 data-end=1658><p data-start=1623 data-end=1658>Optional navigation (if equipped)</p></li></ul><p data-start=1660 data-end=1673><strong data-start=1660 data-end=1671>Safety:</strong></p><ul data-start=1674 data-end=1824><li data-start=1674 data-end=1708><p data-start=1676 data-end=1708>4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS)</p></li><li data-start=1709 data-end=1751><p data-start=1711 data-end=1751>Stability control and traction control</p></li><li data-start=1752 data-end=1788><p data-start=1754 data-end=1788>Front, side, and curtain airbags</p></li><li data-start=1789 data-end=1824><p data-start=1791 data-end=1824>Tire pressure monitoring system</p></li></ul><p data-start=1826 data-end=1845><strong data-start=1826 data-end=1843>Fuel Economy:</strong></p><ul data-start=1846 data-end=1896><li data-start=1846 data-end=1896><p data-start=1848 data-end=1896>Approx. 9.8 L/100km city / 7.1 L/100km highway</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1898 data-end=1903 /><p data-start=1905 data-end=2210>The 2013 Scion tC Release Series 8.0 is more than just a stylish coupe—it’s a rare collector’s edition that delivers sporty performance, head-turning looks, and exclusivity. With only 2,000 ever made and this being <strong data-start=2120 data-end=2128>#674</strong>, it’s the perfect ride for someone who wants something unique and fun to drive.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2013 Scion tC

66,000 KM

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Scion tC

Release Series 8.0

12956195

2013 Scion tC

Release Series 8.0

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTKJF5C73D3050218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

