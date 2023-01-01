Menu
2013 Subaru BRZ

56,800 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2013 Subaru BRZ

2013 Subaru BRZ

Sport-tech | 6 SPEED

2013 Subaru BRZ

Sport-tech | 6 SPEED

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

56,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10615428
  VIN: JF1ZCAC1XD1601785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 56,800 KM

Vehicle Description

READ AD IN FULL! PLEASE CALL TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY AND TO BOOK APPOINTMENTS!!

The 2013 Subaru BRZ Sport-Tech is not just a car; it's an experience. With its combination of performance, design, reliability, and enthusiast appeal, it's a fantastic choice for anyone looking for a thrilling driving experience in a well-crafted, reliable sports car.

Investing in the 2013 Subaru BRZ Sport-Tech offers not just a car but a journey—a journey filled with the excitement of the open road, the joy of driving, and the satisfaction of owning a highly regarded and sought-after sports car.

WOW! A REAL HEAD TURNER!! DRIVES AMAZING!! CLEAN CARFAX!! LOCAL TRADE-IN!! 6 SPEED MANUAL!!!!! CALL TODAY!!

THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD WITHOUT CERTIFICATION, BUT AT THE LOW ADDITIONAL COST OF $690+HST THE VEHICLE WILL COME SAFETY CERTIFIED, OIL CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing Options Available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS

TwinOaksAuto.Com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Push Button Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

