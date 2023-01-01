2013 Subaru BRZ

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

$18,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 6 , 8 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10615428

10615428 VIN: JF1ZCAC1XD1601785

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 56,800 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Push Button Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.