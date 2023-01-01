$18,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-339-3330
2013 Subaru BRZ
Sport-tech | 6 SPEED
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10615428
- VIN: JF1ZCAC1XD1601785
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 56,800 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2013 Subaru BRZ Sport-Tech is not just a car; it's an experience. With its combination of performance, design, reliability, and enthusiast appeal, it's a fantastic choice for anyone looking for a thrilling driving experience in a well-crafted, reliable sports car.
Investing in the 2013 Subaru BRZ Sport-Tech offers not just a car but a journey—a journey filled with the excitement of the open road, the joy of driving, and the satisfaction of owning a highly regarded and sought-after sports car.
WOW! A REAL HEAD TURNER!! DRIVES AMAZING!! CLEAN CARFAX!! LOCAL TRADE-IN!! 6 SPEED MANUAL!!!!! CALL TODAY!!
THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD WITHOUT CERTIFICATION, BUT AT THE LOW ADDITIONAL COST OF $690+HST THE VEHICLE WILL COME SAFETY CERTIFIED, OIL CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!!
Financing Options Available!
TO CALL US 905-339-3330
We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2
PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS
TwinOaksAuto.Com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.