2013 Subaru Impreza

2.0i w/Limited Pkg

2013 Subaru Impreza

2.0i w/Limited Pkg

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 75,700KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4963620
  • Stock #: 2419navigation
  • VIN: JF1GPAK64DH203343
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
leather tan
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

AUTO,AWD LIMITED LOW KM ONLY 75700 KM NO ACCIDENT LOCAL ONTARIO 

NAVIGATION GPS HEATED LEATHER ALLOY WHEEL SUNROOF BLUEOOTH BACK UP CAMERA ICE COLD A/C NO DENTS NO ODOAR IN GREAT CONDITION, POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS AND POWER MIRRORS ICE COLD A/C SAFETY CERTIFIED

4 new tires and 4 new brakes(*pads+ rotors) all installedthe day on listing

CRUIZE CONTROL REMOTE START

NICE COMBINATION BLACK EXTERIOR ON HEATED TAN LEATHER INTERIOR

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2

=====================================

FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339)

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

Due To Covid-19 we are accepting customers only BY APPOINTMENT STARING May 4 2020 till future notice,
Also will Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Rosa Auto, We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including free oil change free of charge

And we will offer 6 months limited superior warranty of $1000 from Lubrico or 6000km with $100 deductible  this is free of charge and you can extend your warranty up to 4 years 

a virtual video tour can be scheduled among your request that will be live and you can see/hear the car in our lot

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Proximity Key
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

