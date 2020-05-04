2013 Subaru Impreza

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
AUTO,AWD LIMITED LOW KM ONLY 75700 KM NO ACCIDENT LOCAL ONTARIO
NAVIGATION GPS HEATED LEATHER ALLOY WHEEL SUNROOF BLUEOOTH BACK UP CAMERA ICE COLD A/C NO DENTS NO ODOAR IN GREAT CONDITION, POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS AND POWER MIRRORS ICE COLD A/C SAFETY CERTIFIED
4 new tires and 4 new brakes(*pads+ rotors) all installedthe day on listing
CRUIZE CONTROL REMOTE START
NICE COMBINATION BLACK EXTERIOR ON HEATED TAN LEATHER INTERIOR
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2
=====================================
FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT
ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339)
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
Due To Covid-19 we are accepting customers only BY APPOINTMENT STARING May 4 2020 till future notice,
Also will Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Rosa Auto, We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including free oil change free of charge
And we will offer 6 months limited superior warranty of $1000 from Lubrico or 6000km with $100 deductible this is free of charge and you can extend your warranty up to 4 years
a virtual video tour can be scheduled among your request that will be live and you can see/hear the car in our lot
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2