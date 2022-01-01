Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Subaru Impreza

149,952 KM

Details Description Features

$8,608

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,608

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Contact Seller
2013 Subaru Impreza

2013 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Touring Package 2.0i with Touring Pkg and Power Moonroof | SELF CERTIFY

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Touring Package 2.0i with Touring Pkg and Power Moonroof | SELF CERTIFY

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

  1. 8120713
  2. 8120713
  3. 8120713
  4. 8120713
  5. 8120713
  6. 8120713
  7. 8120713
  8. 8120713
  9. 8120713
  10. 8120713
  11. 8120713
  12. 8120713
  13. 8120713
  14. 8120713
Contact Seller

$8,608

+ taxes & licensing

149,952KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8120713
  • Stock #: 211001A
  • VIN: JF1GJAD60DH002702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,952 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Trade-in!

INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Air Conditioning
✓ Power Windows
✓ Power Locks
✓ Power Door Mirrors

2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Marine Blue Pearl

The motor vehicle is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level or quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and repairs may done at Oakville Toyota to bring this vehicle up to certified standards at the buyer's expense. The pricing of this vehicle is reflective of its current condition without the certification. Please enquire as to the cost to bring this vehicle of to ministry certification condition.

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price. This was a previous commercial vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2013 Mazda CX-5 GS w...
 243,919 KM
$6,288 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Impreza ...
 149,952 KM
$8,608 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 3500 Big Ho...
 704 KM
$94,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Call Dealer

866-608-XXXX

(click to show)

866-608-5503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory