2013 Subaru Impreza ...

$8,608 + taxes & licensing 1 4 9 , 9 5 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8120713

8120713 Stock #: 211001A

211001A VIN: JF1GJAD60DH002702

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 149,952 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.