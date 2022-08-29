Menu
2013 Subaru WRX

140,942 KM

Details Description Features

$19,000

+ tax & licensing
Rosa Auto Sales

905-337-9339

5dr AWD MANUAL HB LEATHER SUNROOF SAFETY BLUETOOTH

Location

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

140,942KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9172873
  • VIN: JF1GR7E60DG800259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,942 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

WRX AWD MANUAL BACK UP CAMERA BLUETOOTH ALLOY RIMS SPOLIER LEATHER SUNROOF  SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST

CAR FAX AVAILABLE

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=6vOOsTTMMvYrCAujKAQLVQJ52%2Fniw746

USE THE LINK OF CARFAX

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

BLUE  EXTERIOR ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

1071 Speers Rd.

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

