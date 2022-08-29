$19,000+ tax & licensing
2013 Subaru WRX
5dr AWD MANUAL HB LEATHER SUNROOF SAFETY BLUETOOTH
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9172873
- VIN: JF1GR7E60DG800259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,942 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
WRX AWD MANUAL BACK UP CAMERA BLUETOOTH ALLOY RIMS SPOLIER LEATHER SUNROOF SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
CAR FAX AVAILABLE
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=6vOOsTTMMvYrCAujKAQLVQJ52%2Fniw746
USE THE LINK OF CARFAX
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
BLUE EXTERIOR ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
