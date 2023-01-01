$18,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
2013 Toyota Camry
XLE NAVI BLIND SPOT NO ACCIDENT NEW TIRES+ BRAKE
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9966797
- Stock #: 3320T
- VIN: 4T1BF1FK2DU670309
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,325 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO XLE NAVIGATON LEATHER, SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT, REMOTE START,NO ACCIDENT, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUE TOOTH, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,POWER MIRRORS, A/C,SAFETY INCLUDED
REMOTE START
BLIND SPOT
ALL 4 NEW BRAKES( PADS+ ROTORS ) INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING
NEW 4 TIRES INSTALLED TODAY
SAFETY INCLUDED
Clean no accident car fax
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ffMZ8r1mP4dGRZuCkzkH8Kp0Qkjf%2FbIl
USE THE LINK OF CARFAX
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4PM
Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.