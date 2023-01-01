Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota Camry

141,325 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Camry

2013 Toyota Camry

XLE NAVI BLIND SPOT NO ACCIDENT NEW TIRES+ BRAKE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Camry

XLE NAVI BLIND SPOT NO ACCIDENT NEW TIRES+ BRAKE

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1684430170
  2. 1684430171
  3. 1684430174
  4. 1684430166
  5. 1684430155
  6. 1684430166
  7. 1684430173
  8. 1684430167
  9. 1684430162
  10. 1684430180
  11. 1684430170
  12. 1684430169
  13. 1684430171
  14. 1684430169
  15. 1684430155
  16. 1684430171
  17. 1684430175
  18. 1684430171
  19. 1684430169
  20. 1684430165
  21. 1684430167
  22. 1684430155
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
141,325KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9966797
  • Stock #: 3320T
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK2DU670309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,325 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO XLE NAVIGATON LEATHER, SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT, REMOTE START,NO ACCIDENT, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUE TOOTH, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,POWER MIRRORS, A/C,SAFETY INCLUDED

REMOTE START

BLIND SPOT

ALL 4 NEW  BRAKES( PADS+ ROTORS ) INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING

NEW 4 TIRES INSTALLED TODAY

SAFETY INCLUDED

Clean no accident  car fax  

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ffMZ8r1mP4dGRZuCkzkH8Kp0Qkjf%2FbIl

USE THE LINK OF CARFAX

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4PM

 Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2016 Honda Odyssey E...
 132,677 KM
$24,500 + tax & lic
2014 BMW 3 Series 32...
 116,151 KM
$18,500 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai KONA AU...
 114,383 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory