2013 Toyota Corolla

211,500 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2013 Toyota Corolla

2013 Toyota Corolla

CE

2013 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

211,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9770038
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE7DC943121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 211,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Toyota Corolla 2013 Certified Financing available

Runs and drives great. No problems!

Automatic

Milage 211,500 km

Aux, bluetooth. Power windows

Please see carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=FTcflPYiU+/cXH2pEnGuzWkicaGMHHDR

5 seater

FWD

1.8 L engine

Fresh tires and brakes

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE

Price is $8999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:

Oil Change - $129

Rust Proofing - $199

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.


To inquire about the car please call Rus

6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

