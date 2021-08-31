Menu
2013 Toyota Highlander

238,064 KM

Details

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2013 Toyota Highlander

2013 Toyota Highlander

V6 Sport 4WD 7-Passenger with Leather Seats and Clean Carfax | SELF CERTIFY

2013 Toyota Highlander

V6 Sport 4WD 7-Passenger with Leather Seats and Clean Carfax | SELF CERTIFY

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

238,064KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8033665
  • Stock #: LP1264A
  • VIN: 5TDBK3EH8DS221299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP1264A
  • Mileage 238,064 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Trade-in! 4WD!

INTERIOR
✓ 7-Passenger
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Power Driver Seats
✓ Power Liftgate

SAFETY FEATURES
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear

2013 Toyota Highlander Sport 4WD Black

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

The motor vehicle is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level or quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and repairs may done at Oakville Toyota to bring this vehicle up to certified standards at the buyer's expense. The pricing of this vehicle is reflective of its current condition without the certification. Please enquire as to the cost to bring this vehicle of to ministry certification condition.

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price. This was a previous commercial vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
5 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

