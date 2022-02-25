$19,995+ tax & licensing
905-844-7100
2013 Toyota Highlander
7 passengers, Certified with Warranty, Leather,
Location
Oakville Autos
595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8367909
- Stock #: 5259
- VIN: 5TDBK3EH0DS277754
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,194 KM
Vehicle Description
*** VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)***
No hidden fees and no haggle pricing means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.
INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:
* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)
* A FREE (24 MONTH 24,000 KMS) POWER TRAIN WARRANTY $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE
*CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE
Price shown excludes: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.
BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!
WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....
CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:
Office: 905-844-7100
Sam: 416-805-7500
Rob: 416-990-5016
Or Email at: oakvilleautos@hotmail.com
Vehicle Features
