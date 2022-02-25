2013 Toyota Highlander

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 6 , 1 9 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

8367909 Stock #: 5259

5259 VIN: 5TDBK3EH0DS277754

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Blue

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 5259

Mileage 166,194 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Locks Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

