$27,888+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Highlander
HYBRID Limited 4WD 7-Passenger with Clean Carfax | SELF CERTIFY
Location
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
160,531KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8688098
- Stock #: 22426A
- VIN: JTEDC3EH1D2014861
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,531 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Oakville Toyota
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4