2013 Toyota Highlander

160,531 KM

Details Features

$27,888

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

HYBRID Limited 4WD 7-Passenger with Clean Carfax | SELF CERTIFY

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

160,531KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8688098
  • Stock #: 22426A
  • VIN: JTEDC3EH1D2014861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,531 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

